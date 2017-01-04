Manchester City is keeping a close eye on Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi as they look to bolster the midfield position. Initial reports indicated that Pep Guardiola had no plans to spend money in the January transfer window. But with Ilkay Gundogan out for the rest of the season, after sustaining a serious ligament injury, and Fernandinho suspended for the next four games, Guardiola might just have to loosen the purse strings.

With Gundogan's injury and Fernandinho's discipline issues in the last few games, Manchester City has been left with few options in the central midfield and Guardiola sees N'Zonzi as the ideal replacement. If rumors are to be believed, Sevilla is interested in the move if a swap deal can be arranged, as the club is interested in brokering a permanent deal for Samir Nasri- who is currently playing for Sevilla on loan from Manchester City. The Spanish club is also keen to bring Jesus Navas back to the fold as the Spanish winger is struggling for game time under Guardiola.

Steven N'Zonzi is still said to have a house in England from his time in the Premier League with Stoke City. The Frenchman has not ruled out a move back to the Premier League so far. An anonymous source has said that there is a definite interest in the player and they are trying to get him back to the Premier League.

"There is definite interest in the player, and there are plans to bring him here. It is thought he still has a house on the outskirts of the Manchester area, so knows the area and the club. The club had no plans to do any business this January, but funds are there if the right quality becomes available. He knows the Premier League well and has a huge physical stature in midfield which the side is currently lacking" thesun.co.uk quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Steven N'Zonzi would certainly add a lot of steel to the Manchester City midfield and given his time in the Premier League and his time with current club Sevilla where he won the Europa League his experience would go a long way in helping City to consolidate their midfield.