With the January transfer window now open, teams across Europe will be looking to reinforce their squad for the remainder of the season and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already identified his top target in Bayern Munich and German defender Holger Badstuber.

Also read: What Virat Kohli thinks of Messi and Ronaldo

Manchester City have no doubt had a hard time defending this season so far and Guardiola has not been able to implement his style of play at City and a major reason for that is the lack of competent centre backs.

Manchester City have conceded 21 goals in 19 Premier League matches so far this season, which is the highest goals conceded by a team in the top six this season and Guardiola knows his team needs some reinforcement in that area. With Vincent Kompany battling injuries this season and John Stones still struggling to find his feet at Manchester City, Badstuber looks like a suitable signing.

Manchester City have also been linked to Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk, but Guardiola ruled out a move for him. Holger Badstuber would be an ideal signing for Manchester City given his experience and considering he is well down the pecking order at Bayern Munich at the moment he could be tempted to make a move to Manchester.

The experienced German defender could be available for just £3 million because he just has six months left on his current contract. Also the fact that he has already played under Guardiola during his time at Bayern, Badstuber could easily adapt to Guardiola's tactics and settle in very quickly at Manchester City.

During his early days at Bayern, the 27-year-old was tipped to become one of the best defenders in the world but injuries have halted that progress. However, he is back to full fitness at the moment and has already made 3 appearances for Bayern Munich this season but he knows that he will have to leave Bayern to get regular football once again.