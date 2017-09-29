The 28-year-old had been in the Dutch capital attending a concert of Columbian singer Maluma on 28 September when his taxi crashed into a pole. Manchester City have confirmed that the Argentine will miss the clash against Chelsea on 30 September.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero breaks rib in Amsterdam car crash
- September 29, 2017 19:55 IST
