Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Premier League has special rules for goalkeepers

  • January 3, 2017 22:27 IST
    By Reuters
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that the Premier League has special rules for goalkeepers, saying they are protected more in the six yard box in other leagues around the world. These comments come after City narrowly defeated Burnley 2-1 on 2 January. The match also saw City midfielder Fernandinho receive his third red card of the campaign.
