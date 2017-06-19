Merton Police urgently want to speak with Sean Clarke-Arrindell in connection with a serious assault of a police officer on Tuesday, June 13.While officers tried to apprehend Clarke-Arrindell in a Waitrose Car park in Wimbledon, he drove off at speed with an officer holding onto the cars bonnet.The officer was then thrown from the car as it made off. The officer is now recovering from the minor injuries sustained.
Man wanted for assault after driving away with police officer on his bonnet
- June 19, 2017 19:54 IST
