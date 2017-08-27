What do you do if your house floods during a hurricane? Go fishing! Saul Saldana made the best of a terrible situation when he tried to catch a fish inside his flooded home. Much to the enjoyment of his family, he got soaked before finally making the catch.
Man tries to catch fish with bare hands in flooded Texas home
- August 27, 2017 20:39 IST
