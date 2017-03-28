- Play Paul Ryan on Obamacare vote failure: I will not sugar coat this. This is disappointing day for us
- Play Formula 1 in numbers
-
- Play Formula 1 in numbers
- Play Trump praises Paul Ryan for hard work on failed Obamacare vote
- Play Does Jewish vegan vlogger Henya Mania believe factory farming is akin to the Holocaust?
- Play Trump praises Paul Ryan for hard work on failed Obamacare vote
- Play CCTV footage shows Putin critic Denis Voronenkov being shot dead
Man trapped by Cyclone Debbie writes awesome blues song about storm
A man has written an odious love song pleading Cyclone Debbie not to destroy his home as it rips past his northern Queensland home on 27 March. Cyclone Blues”, an original song by Bowen man Karmon Powers, has gone viral as Queenslanders prepared to brace the oncoming storm.
Most popular