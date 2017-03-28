Man trapped by Cyclone Debbie writes awesome blues song about storm

A man has written an odious love song pleading Cyclone Debbie not to destroy his home as it rips past his northern Queensland home on 27 March. Cyclone Blues”, an original song by Bowen man Karmon Powers, has gone viral as Queenslanders prepared to brace the oncoming storm.
