Warner Bros. seems to be interested in director-producer Matthew Vaughn to direct the sequel to Man of Steel.

According to Collider, Vaughn is in talks with the studio. However, no official deal has been struck yet. He may not end up directing the movie. But as he is the top favourite of Warner Bros. he will probably end up directing another superhero movie for DC Extended Universe.

Earlier, in collaboration with Mark Miller, Vaughn pitched an idea for a Superman movie to the Warner Bros. But his idea was rejected as the studio gave go-ahead to Nolan and Goyer's take. Man of Steel has become the starting point for the entire DC Extended Universe.

Vaughn had earlier said of adapting Superman: "I think that's the one thing not to do with Superman, trying to do the serious The Dark Knight version. Superman is about colour and fun, or it should be, for me."

Man of Steel 2 will apparently focus on the battle amongst Superman, Supergirl, and Brainiac.

Vaughn is not new to the Superhero universe as he has directed X-Men: First Class and also R-rated comic adaptation Kick-Ass. Currently, he is busy with the post-production of Kingsman: The Golden Circle sequel slated to be released in June 2017.

The Kick- Ass director has an eye for stylish and cool set pieces to complement each character. It will be a stark contrast to earlier Superman films, if it gets the Vaughn treatment.