Disha Patani looked absolutely gorgeous in a deep-neck, thigh-high slit black gown at the recently held Jio Filmfare Awards 2017. And a week after the event was aired on TV, a video of an incident has surfaced online, where a man is seen gazing at Disha's cleavage.

The video has now gone viral online. Not just that, it has led to several memes being circulated on social media as well.

Disha's outfit became the talk of the town and although many were impressed by the sexy gown, it also invited criticism and got her trolled on social media. Some haters also advised her to dress appropriately.

All these led to Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend lashing out at her haters through an Instagram post. "Really felt a need to share this! Thanks to my fan clubs friends and family for always giving me the strength I hope we all can find this strength from within each other and stop suffering #spreadlove", and followed it by posting a picture with a heartfelt message. Have a dekko!," she posted.

The actress, however, said that she was grateful to her family, friends and fans for standing by her and giving her strength.

Recently, singer Monali Thakur was also shamed on social media for sporting a short dress on the musical reality show Rising Star. Monali silenced her haters with a strong tweet, which was later deleted.