A 22-year-old resident of South Mumbai killed his 24-year-old neighbour in a fit of rage after losing an Uno game on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Agripada area on Saturday evening. The police have arrested the accused man, identified as Noor Mohammed Mansoori.

The victim, Abuzar Ansari, used to return home from work and spend time with his mother Ayesha Ansari. He also used to play the game of Uno with his neighbours' kids, the Hindustan Times reported quoting the police.

At around 6:15 pm on Saturday, Ansari was playing Uno, when he saw Noor Mohammed Mansoori walking past his house. He invited Mansoori, who is unemployed, to play the game of cards with him. The duo had been playing the game peacefully for about an hour, when the accused suddenly began to shout. He also accused Ansari of cheating.

"Witnesses told us that Mansoori was a spoilsport and the moment he started losing the game, he began accusing Ansari of cheating. Ansari did not pay attention and laughed hard at Mansoori which irked him further," HT quoted senior police inspector Savalaram Agavane as saying.

The witnesses added that the enraged accused pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ansari several times in the head, chest, back and shoulders, before fleeing from the spot.

The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The cops arrested Mansoori soon.

"We immediately began tracing Mansoori and within two hours, he was nabbed from the neighbouring area where he had been hiding. Mansoori was booked for murder," Angavane added.