- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings
-
- Play Emotional Jason Day reveals mum’s cancer battle as he withdraws from the WGC-Match Play
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play Theresa May: ‘This was an attack on free people everywhere’
- Play World leaders condemn Westminster attack, offer support to Britain
Man stabbed by Westminster attacker Khalid Masood 15 years ago speaks out
A stabbing victim of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood has spoken out. Danny Smith was stabbed by Masood, then known as Adrian Elms, in 2003 after an argument. Elms was later acquitted from a charge of attempted murder by a jury. Smith believes Masood should have been sent to prison for the attack.
Most popular