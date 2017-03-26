Man stabbed by Westminster attacker Khalid Masood 15 years ago speaks out

  • March 26, 2017 14:48 IST
    By ITN
A stabbing victim of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood has spoken out. Danny Smith was stabbed by Masood, then known as Adrian Elms, in 2003 after an argument. Elms was later acquitted from a charge of attempted murder by a jury. Smith believes Masood should have been sent to prison for the attack.
