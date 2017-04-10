A man was seen shouting “heil Hitler” at a Dallas rally to protest against hate speech and to call for immigration reform on Sunday, 9 April.It was unclear whether the man was an Adolf Hitler supporter or mocking a President Donald Trump supporter standing in front of him. The source stated he later saw the man marching while doing the Nazi salute.Dallas police estimated there were around 3,200 demonstrators, and said there were no reported incidents or arrests.Protesters marched from Guadalupe Cathedral to Dallas City Hall, where speakers included Martin Luther King III.