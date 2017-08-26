A man was shot dead by Belgian soldiers after he threatened them with a knife. The man reportedly shouted Allahu Akbar during the attack.Authorities are treating the incident as a terror attack. Two soldiers were hurt during the attack but are not seriously injured. The attacker was a 30-year-old Belgian of Somali origin. The man was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.
Man shot dead in Brussels after attacking soldiers with knife
- August 26, 2017 14:20 IST
