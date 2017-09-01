Colombian fashion designer Miguel Caballero is selling his bullet proof clothes in the US, and his marketing strategy is certainly attention grabbing. Caballero shot his wife in a live demonstration to prove that his designs work.
Man shoots wife to prove bulletproof tank top works
- September 1, 2017 19:32 IST
