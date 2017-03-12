Man replaces Istanbul Dutch consulates flag with Turkeys amid rising tensions

  • March 12, 2017 18:03 IST
    By Reuters
A man snuck onto the Dutch consulate to replace its flag with a Turkish one. A video broadcast by Turkish media shows the flag switch.Tensions the Netherlands and Turkey are high after a diplomatic row. The Netherlands stopped Turkish ministers campaigning for an upcoming constitution referendum in the country. In retaliation, Turkish authorities closed off the Dutch embassy and consulate. Supporters of President Erdogan took to the streets in both Rotterdam and Istanbul.
