- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
-
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Man replaces Istanbul Dutch consulates flag with Turkeys amid rising tensions
A man snuck onto the Dutch consulate to replace its flag with a Turkish one. A video broadcast by Turkish media shows the flag switch.Tensions the Netherlands and Turkey are high after a diplomatic row. The Netherlands stopped Turkish ministers campaigning for an upcoming constitution referendum in the country. In retaliation, Turkish authorities closed off the Dutch embassy and consulate. Supporters of President Erdogan took to the streets in both Rotterdam and Istanbul.
Most popular