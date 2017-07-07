Lionel Messi brings a smile to his fans by his dazzling football skills. Similarly, the Argentinean has brought a smile to many with his Good Samaritan act. The Barcelona star has donated the leftovers from his marriage, which took shape last Friday to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo.

It was donated to Rosario Food Bank.

It was said to be the marriage of the century in Argentina, attended by some of the biggest and well-known celebrities including his professional friends.

Football stars like Neymar, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Dani Alves, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas, Angel Di Maria, Xavi and Carles Puyol had made the event a glitterati affair.

So, when a star like Messi is getting married, food and drinks are going to be in excess. The same was the case in Rosario, and there were plenty of leftovers from the special occasion and the football star did the right thing by donating it to charity.

In fact, there were some incredible leftovers (see image below), which could feed some hungry people in Argentina, and in return, Messi could receive some blessings from them too.

El gesto solidario de Messi y Antonela: lo que no se consumió en el casamiento se donó a entidades benéficas https://t.co/UwH1nG1X1t pic.twitter.com/ZcCdXi7iaN — LA NACION Deportes (@canchallena) July 6, 2017

"It all arrived to the store and we're controlling it. We don't yet know quite how much there is," Rosario Food Bank director Pablo Algrain told Efe.

"We explained to the wedding organisers that we can accept soft drinks and snacks, but that we'd have to change alcoholic drinks for money because we cannot accept them."