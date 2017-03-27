- Play Injured bull elephant treated by Zimbabwe conservationists
- Play Celebrities react to London terror attack, Prince Harry to be Meghan Markles plus one at Serena Williams wedding
-
- Play Hong Kong escalator reverses without warning, sending shoppers tumbling
- Play South Koreas Sewol ferry salvage operation continues
- Play Londoners leave chalk messages of hope and peace in Trafalgar Square after terror attack
- Play Terrifying anti-riot vehicle created to quash any urban disturbance
- Play Londoners leave chalk messages of hope and peace in Trafalgar Square after terror attack
Man plays golf with giant hailstones after Texas storm
Parts of north Texas were hit by major storms on Sunday, 26 March, which brought hail the size of golf balls. One young man made the best of the situation, as seen in this video, working on his short game.
Most popular