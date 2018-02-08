In a horrific incident, a man in Indonesia has allegedly murdered his neighbor for repeatedly bugging him with the question "When are you getting married".This shocking incident took place in Kampung Pasir Jonge, Indonesia on January 19.

The suspect, identified as Faiz Nurdin, strangled his 32-year old pregnant neighbor named Aisyah to death, reported World of Buzz quoting Astro Awani and Sinar Harian.

"The suspect revealed that the woman said, 'Faster get married, the others are already married, why aren't you getting married yet?' These words offended the suspect," a spokesperson from the police force was quoted as saying.

These words offended him so much that he planned to kill her.

On January 19, Nurdin visited Aisyay. As they both walked into the living room, Nurdin followed her and pushed her on to the bed. Then using his bare hands, he strangled her to death. The victim tried to defend herself by biting his fingers but was overpowered by him. She eventually died.

According to the local police, Nurdin also stole RM230 (approx Rs 3,781) and Aisyay's smartphone before fleeing to Kalideris, Jakarta. However, the police tracked him down in Kalideres, Jakarta and nabbed him after shooting at his leg. As per reports, Nurdin will face life imprisonment if he is found guilty by the court.