Vidya Balan has shared an incident when a man misbehaved with her while she was praying at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress said that the incident left her extremely angry as the fan kept touching her from behind.

Vidya, who will be seen next in Begum Jaan, said that a man touched her on her shoulder and asked her to greet his wife. After Vidya told him to wait till she finishes praying, the man did the same again, which left the actress fuming with anger.

"I was at Siddhivinayak, I was praying when this man touched me on my shoulder. I opened my eyes and it was a random guy. Then he told me 'madam please say hello to my wife.' I told him to hold on for a minute and went back to praying. He again tapped my shoulder and said, 'say hello to her before that'," Vidya told SpotboyE.

"I told him that he cannot touch me. I asked him if he would be okay with being touched by strangers, and if his wife was touched by a stranger like this. People seem to believe that public figures are fine with such behaviour. I am more than happy to sign autographs and pose for selfies. Very rarely do I say no, unless I have not slept in five days or something. But there are some line that should be maintained," she added.

A few days back, Vidya had narrated a similar incident when a man at Kolkata airport kept putting his hand around her shoulder on excuse of clicking a selfie with her. She had said that the man rushed out of the venue after she yelled at him.