In yet another shocking incident, an unidentified man sitting in a BMW allegedly started masturbating in front of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghavan's wife and popular Marathi actress Chinmayee Surve on February 19, when she had gone out for a walk in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The actor, who was shocked by the horrific incident, took to Twitter to report the case to the Mumbai Police and request them to take action.

"A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits

@MumbaiPolice," Sumeet wrote.

The Mumbai Police immediately replied to the actor, saying: "We have followed you. Please DM your contact details."

Sumeet also tweeted that the alleged pervert may have also done this to girls who study in a nearby school. He responding to actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who had shared his complaint on his Facebook page asking his fans to spread the word on social media.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Vile Parle police said they have sought a written complaint from Sumeet's wife after their Twitter team informed them about the online complaint. A case of molestation has been registered, according to the daily.

"We have dispatched a police team to the spot to question the locals. We are checking the CCTV camera footage in and around the vicinity. We will find the accused as soon as possible," an officer from the Vile Parle police station said.

After lodging the FIR at 4.15pm, the cops managed to nab the culprit within 2 hrs, confirmed Sumeet on Twitter.