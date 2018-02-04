A man, who is a father of three kids, left his wife to start an incestuous relationship with his biological daughter and now, they have a child of their own. Steven Pladl and his daughter Katie Pladl are both currently facing criminal charges after the scandal was uncovered by the police.

It all started after Katie Pladl, who was reportedly given up for adoption at birth in 1998 decided to track down her biological parents after she turned 18. With the help of social media, she contacted them and arranged a visit in Richmond, West Virginia, in August 2016. Her biological dad and his wife already had two other children by then.

According to a Mirror.co.uk report, Steven's wife (who has not been named) moved out of their house and later got legally separated. She told the police that Steven had begun "sleeping on Katie's floor", according to court documents.

In May 2017, she got to know that Katie was pregnant with Steven's child as she read it in one of her other children's journals. Around this time, Steven and Katie moved in together to Knightdale, North Carolina.

According to the report, Steven told his other children to refer Katie as their "step-mom" and also told his wife in a phone call that he and Katie are planning to get married.

Arrest warrants against the two were issued in November last year. Last week, they were tracked down and charged with incest and adultery. A baby boy was also found with them which is believed to be Steven and Katie's son.

The boy was possibly born in last September, the time when Katie posted a picture of a baby boy on her Facebook page with the caption "Carolina air" and people responded with comments such as "Oh my god he is so beautiful".

In July last year, Katie posted an image on Instagram of the couple kissing with tags like: "Katie and Steven" and "July 20th". Katie added: "Nothing fancy, just love #justmarried #simplewedding #pregnancy."

Another picture was recently posted on January 18 by Katie, where father Steven is feeding his son. She captioned the picture on Instagram: "First Feeding #firstsolidfood #baby #fatherandson".