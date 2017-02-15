A man cut the body of her wife into pieces after bludgeoning her to death after suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair. The macabre incident, which occurred at the family's residence in Madhu Vihar in New Delhi, came to light on Tuesday (Feb 14), when the world was celebrating the sanctity of love, three days after it happened.

According to police, Subodh Kumar, 40, had planned to torture his first wife Manisha since he had a strong suspicion. He had also bought a wooden stick on Wednesday (Feb 8) and on Friday (Feb 10) night, he returned home in an inebriated state and questioned Manisha about her alleged affair. When the latter denied that she had any such involvement, Kumar, a plumber by profession, started beating her up relentlessly. In fact, the horrific episode continued for 12 hours!

Kumar and Manisha, from who he has two daughters, did not share a good relation. Kumar's second wife Muniya gave birth to his third child two months ago.

It was reported that Kumar thrashed Manisha in front of Muniya and his daughters depite them pleading against it. Some reports also said that Kumar sent Muniya to go inside with their child while he was beating up Manisha.

"He tortured her by beating her mercilessly with a stick. He refused to give her water and kept her awake for 12 hours. He smashed her head into the wall a dozen times till she started bleeding," the police told HT.

Later, Kumar went to a local quack to get his gravely injured wife injected with painkiller but she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday (Feb 11) afternoon. On realising that she was dead, Kumar beheaded her and cut her body into pieces to dispose it. He also reportedly sent his second wife and children to Jharkhand before committing the gory act of slicing up the body. But Kumar's plan did not succeed as the neighbouring suspected the stench smell which started coming out of the rotting body parts that were still at Kumar's home.

Kumar was arrested subsequently and was being questioned.