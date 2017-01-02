Man injured as leopard escapes netting in India

  • January 2, 2017 20:24 IST
    By Reuters
At least one man was injured as a leopard fought its way out of netting used by locals to trap the animal in the town of Raiganj in West Bengal, India.
