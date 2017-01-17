Man in China arrested after flying drone right next to a landing aeroplane

  • January 17, 2017 17:00 IST
    By Twitter
Man in China arrested after flying drone right next to a landing aeroplane Close
A man has been arrested after flying DJI Mavic Pro drone extremely close to a landing plane and posting the video online. The video has been posted publicly by Chinese news agencies as a warning to the original uploader, pointing out that the video breaks the law. The case is being investigated.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular