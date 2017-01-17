- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Man in China arrested after flying drone right next to a landing aeroplane
A man has been arrested after flying DJI Mavic Pro drone extremely close to a landing plane and posting the video online. The video has been posted publicly by Chinese news agencies as a warning to the original uploader, pointing out that the video breaks the law. The case is being investigated.
Most popular