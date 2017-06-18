The Delhi police on Saturday (June 17) arrested a 56-year-old man from Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly harassing a woman passenger by masturbating on an Indigo flight (6E 846).

The police said an FIR has been filed at the Domestic Airport police station under sections 354-A (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The 44-year-old woman was travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi.

The incident took place at around 12:15 pm. As soon as the flight took off, the man unzipped his pants and started masturbating.

"The woman immediately informed an air hostess and her seat was changed. When the flight landed, we received a complaint from the woman," police said.

When the flight landed at the Delhi airport¸ the matter was reported to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who then informed the Delhi police. The accused was then arrested based on the victim's statement.