A young man from Mumbai has died while attempting the "Baahubali jump" at Mahuli waterfall in Shahapur recently. Prabhas is seen taking a huge leap to cross a waterfall in the movie Baahubali. This was one of the best scenes in the movie and looks like some fans are trying to attempt the stunt risking their lives.

Indrapal Patil, 27, who was visiting the tourist spot with friends, tried to jump off from a cliff at Mahuli waterfall, but he slipped and lost his life, according to police. "Eyewitnesses informed that the deceased jumped, rather than fell, from a height, tried to land on his feet, missed and went underwater. His friends got him out. It appears that these leaps are inspired by the jump in the movie Baahubali," Mumbai Mirror quoted a police officer as saying.

However, the deceased's brother refused to agree with the police, and instead alleged that it was either a murder or an accident. "We were informed by the police that he fell from a height and died. It was shocking for all of us, even more for his wife. My brother was pushed. It must have either been a planned attack, or someone might have accidentally or playfully pushed him," the report quoted Mahendra as saying.

On the other side, the police claimed that of late such incidents at the mentioned spot have become very common, and a ban will be soon in place. Two deaths have been reported in the past two weeks at the same spot, the police said.