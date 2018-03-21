A man suffered a cardiac arrest after his head got stuck under an electronic recliner seat at a cinema in the United Kingdom. He died after a week. The incident took place at Vue Cinema in Birmingham's Star City complex on March 9.

The victim had dropped his mobile phone between the seats at the end of the screening. He then bent down to retrieve it. That's when his head got trapped under the electronic footrest of a gold class seat, according to Birmingham Mail.

His partner and theatre staff managed to release him. He lost consciousness during the incident and had to be rushed to Heartlands Hospital. He had suffered a cardiac arrest and died a week later on March 16.

"Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to the hospital that evening. We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March," Vue International said in a statement.

"A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance," the statement added.

Birmingham City Council has initiated a health and safety investigation while another investigation into the accident is still going on.

Mark Croxford, Head of Environmental Health at Birmingham City Council, told Birmingham Mail, "The City Council's Environmental Health team were notified of this incident and a Health and Safety investigation has begun. We are unable to comment further at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing."