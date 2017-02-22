Man Citys Pep Guardiola praises team after thrilling Champions League win

  • February 22, 2017 15:57 IST
    By Reuters
Manchester City manger Pep Guardiola has praised his sides desire to win and improve after beating Monaco 5-3 in a thrilling Champions league match on 21 February. City have a two-goal advantage ahead of the return on March 15.
