A 37-year-old man was arrested in Oregon, United States, and charged with attempted rape after he attacked a woman inside a gurudwara on Monday.

The perpetrator, Timothy Walter Schmidt, was reportedly intoxicated when he walked into the gurudwara in Gresham town on Sunday night.

Schmidt asked to use a restroom at the gurudwara and was subsequently allowed inside. While coming out of the restroom, he saw a 26-year-old woman inside the building and assaulted her, according to local news outlet, Fox 12 Oregon's reports.

Detective Adam Baker said that a temple member heard the noises and rushed towards the duo. He pulled Schmidt off the woman and held him down until police arrived.

Reports state that the perpetrator was lodged in a local county jail and was charged with assault, coercion, attempted rape, sex abuse and unlawful use of a weapon, according to PTI.

The Sikh Coalition, a rights group, stated that it was "grateful" that the police had arrested and charged the perpetrator for his conduct.