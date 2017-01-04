- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Man bites womans ear in bizarre, unprovoked attack
Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of an unprovoked attack in which a man bit the ear of a 21-year-old woman in a taxi company waiting room in Wigan. Detective Constable Mark Swindlehurst of GMP’s Wigan Borough said that “this was unprovoked attack on an innocent woman.” The woman received minor injuries.
Most popular