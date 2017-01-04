Man bites womans ear in bizarre, unprovoked attack

Man bites womans ear in bizarre, unprovoked attack
Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of an unprovoked attack in which a man bit the ear of a 21-year-old woman in a taxi company waiting room in Wigan. Detective Constable Mark Swindlehurst of GMP’s Wigan Borough said that “this was unprovoked attack on an innocent woman.” The woman received minor injuries.
