A man was arrested on 19 June, after allegedly attacking police officers near Paddington Station, London. An officer speaking in this video describes the suspect as having tried to hit him and a colleague with part of a metal gate.British Transport Police said the man was being held for possession [of] an offensive weapon. They said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.
Man attacks police with metal gate near Paddington station
- June 19, 2017 19:45 IST
