A man from Massachusetts, United States, attacked a Muslim woman, an employee of an airline, at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at her, and telling her that the US President "will get rid of all of you," according to authorities.

The Queens District Attorney's Office said that the man, Robin Rhodes, had arrived from Aruba and was waiting for his flight to Massachusetts on Wednesday night when he saw a Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who was wearing a hijab, and approached her in her office.

Rhodes reportedly came up to the woman's door and started shouting profanities at her. He asked her if she was praying. He also allegedly punched the door, which hit the back of Khan's chair. When she asked him what had she done to him, he replied, "You did nothing", and then he cursed and kicked her in the leg, Queens district attorney Richard A. Brown said.

Reports state that when another person came into the office to calm him, Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of her office. However, he followed her, got down on his knees and began to bow down, imitating Muslim praying, and said, "Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You see what happens," Rhodes said, according to Brown.

"I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct. I couldn't tell if it was a man or woman because their back was to me and they had something covering their head," Rhodes reportedly told the police while he was being arrested, the Associated Press reported.

Rhodes has now been charged with hate crime, assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment.

United States President Donald Trump gave anti-Muslim rhetoric during his presidential campaigns last year and he has stood true to his promise of Muslim ban. Trump on Friday signed executive orders, which bar the entry of refugees from at least seven Muslim-majority countries to America.