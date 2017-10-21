A 16-year old girl was repeatedly thrashed by one Imran Shahid Shaikh on October 17, near SRA Building in Shramjeevi Nagar in Mumbai. The victim suffered a fractured nose after she was hit with a sharp object.

According to a police official, the victim was attacked when she was going to attend a class in Chembur with her friend around 7 pm in the evening.

"When she was near the building, she saw a group of youths, seated inside a parked auto rickshaw, arguing loudly. The girl asked them not to make noise and then walked some distance with her friend," the official said.

An enraged Shaikh walked to her and thrashed the 16-year old till she fell down.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital.

"Shaikh hit her on the nose with a metal object, after which she collapsed on the ground, with her nose bleeding profusely, after which Shaikh threatened her and fled," a police official investigating the case said.

#WATCH #CCTVVisuals: Minor girl allegedly molested in #Mumbai on Oct 17, beaten up as she protested. Case registered by Nehru Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/Qo2T8VZCN4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

"The people, who witnessed the incident, did not stop Imran from beating her," he added.

Nehrunagar police lodged a FIR against Shaikh under sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, on the basis of victim's complaint.

Investigating officer, Deepak Pawra later said, "Shaikh was arrested on the day he attacked the girl, but was granted bail by a local court on the same day. "

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.