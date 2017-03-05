Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on February 23 allegedly received a threat email from a 37-year-old man who asked Patel to quit his job. The police on Sunday (March 5) said the accused had been arrested from Nagpur on Friday (March 3). The sender of the email threatened to harm Patel and his family if he did not quit his job as the apex bank's governor.

Patel forwarded the email to a senior RBI officer, who then sought the help of the Mumbai Police's cyber cell and filed a compliant. The police, during investigation, found that the email was sent from a cyber cafe in Nagpur. A team of police officials from the cyber cell headed to Nagpur and arrested the accused.

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Baddalwar. Deputy Commissioner of Police, cyber cell, Akhilesh Singh told the Press Trust of India (PTI): "We have arrested the accused from Nagpur in connection with the threat mail to the RBI Governor."

A case has been registered by the police under Section 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police has also claimed that Baddalwar, the accused, confessed that he sent the email to the RBI governor. He was later produced at a court in Nagpur which sent him to police custody till Monday (March 6).

Baddalwar completed his post-graduation abroad and is currently unemployed, which is why the police suspect that he sent the email to Patel out of frustration, Singh said. He added that the police were further investigating the matter.

The RBI has not officially spoken about the incident yet.