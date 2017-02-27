A 23-year-old drunk man was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for molesting two air hostesses aboard a Jet Airways flight on Saturday.

Akash Gupta, a hardware trader, was travelling on the Mumbai-Nagpur flight no. 9S24460 on Saturday. He was seated on seat no. 41E. He reportedly grabbed the hands of two air hostesses who were serving him food.

They informed other crew members who stopped Gupta, however, he argued with them as well following which they informed the captain.

The captain, Gopalsingh Mohansingh, 42, handed Gupta, who is from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh to the CISF. They contacted the Sonegaon police who arrested him under section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)for outraging the modesty of women.

He has been sent to magisterial custody.

Since January 2016, airlines have been permitted to keep restraints for unruly passengers. Plastic handcuffs had been permitted on flights to control passengers during landing. However, it is not known how often, if at all, airlines use it.