A man attempted to light a fire on board a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the afternoon of Thursday,18 January. The incident occurred along the Red Lines Argyle station stop, according to a local report by WGNTV. The man, 28-year-old David Ferguson, splashed paint thinner both on the ground and on other passengers, who eventually alerted police. Ferguson suffered third-degree burns and is facing charges of aggravated arson and aggravated battery.