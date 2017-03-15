Megastar Mammootty, who was last seen in the comedy entertainer Thoppil Joppan, has two movies lined up for release this year -- Haneef Adeni's The Great Father and Ranjith's Puthan Punam.

While the family action thriller The Great Father is scheduled to hit the screens on March 30, there was an uncertainty on the release date of the Ranjith-directorial as many unconfirmed reports pegged it as a Vishu - Easter release. Now, the latest we hear from the industry insiders is that the Mammootty-starrer will be released on May 12, this year.

Ranjith had announced Puthan Punam soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in the country, and the upcoming film is said to be dealing with the menace of black money. A few days after the movie started rolling, the megastar had revealed his peppy look in the film donning a floral shirt, sun hat and sunglasses.

A few days ago, Mammootty has unveiled the first-look poster of the movie. His stylish avatar has managed to turn many heads. Mammootty plays the role of a rich businessman, Nithyananda Shenoy Hosangadi and will speak Kasaragod slang in the movie. Puthan Panam, co-produced by Abraham Mathew, Ranjith and Arun Narayan, also have Siddique, Mammukoya, Renji Panicker, Iniya, Abu Salim, Saikumar, Hareesh Perumanna and Sheelu Abraham in significant roles.