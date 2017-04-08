Megastar Mammootty has proved how versatile he is when it comes to the way he uses various slangs for the characters in his films, making him the master of dialects. Now, after impressing audience with the teaser of Puthan Panam, the makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie have released its official trailer.

Watch Puthan Panam teaser 2 || Teaser 1

The two minute video, featuring Mammootty, Niranjana Anoop, Mammukoya, Siddique, Baiju, Indrans, Joy Mathew, P Balakrishnan, Sheelu Abraham, Iniya, Kottayam Nazeer, is sure to storm the internet with the way megastar handles the Kasaragod slang throughout. The video, shared using Facebook's new crossposting feature, is expected to break the records of Mammookka's The Great Father's record, with its teaser being listed as the most watched Mollywood movie teaser.

Meanwhile, in the Ranjith directorial, Mammootty plays Nithyananda Shenoy, and the film deals with the topic of black money. Interestingly, the movie, which was announced a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in an attempt to curb the flow of black money across the country, narrates the troubles faced by few people following the ban of high denomination currency notes.

Puthan Panam, bankrolled by Abraham Mathew, Ranjith and Arun Narayanan, is likely to hit the screens as a Vishu Easter release on April 12.

Watch the trailer of Puthan Panam here: