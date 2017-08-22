Megastar Mammootty's next -- Pullikkaran Staraa, the second directorial venture of filmmaker Syamdhar is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The movie has been certified with a clean U certificate by the regional censor board and the filmmaker revealed the news via his Facebook account on Tuesday, August 22.

Check Pullikkaran Staraa location stills

The family entertainer will be hitting the theatres as an Onam and Bakrid release on September 1 and is expected to open to a positive response considering the hype around the project since it went on floors.

More about Pullikkaran Staraa

In Pullikkaran Staraa, Mammootty appears as a teachers training instructor K Rajakumaran, who has special skills to entertain people by narrating simple incidents into interesting stories. Asha Sarath, Deepti Sati, Pearle Maaney, Innocent, Hareesh Perumanna and Dileesh Pothan form the ensemble cast of the Syamdhar directorial.

The movie's teaser featuring the megastar with a group of women hints that he appears as a notorious character in his locality, and quite popular among women. The 25-second teaser video received good response from the audience and is viewed over 2.8 million times within two weeks of hitting the internet.

Recently, the makers launched the audio of four songs from the flick and two video songs — Tapp Tapp and Oru Kavalam Painkili — have already impressed the music lovers.