Amal Neerad (Big B), Anwar Rasheed (Rajamanikyam), Aashiq Abu (Daddy Cool) and Nithin Renji Panicker (Kasaba) are some of the new generation filmmakers who were launched in the industry with movies starring Mammootty as the megastar often gives positive nod to projects of debutant directors.

After starring in another debutant Haneef Adeni's much-awaited project The Great Father, the latest we hear is that Mammootty will be seen in cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Shamdat Sainudeen's debut directorial venture.

The noted cinematographer has worked in popular movies Uttama Villain, Ayal Njanalla, Vishwaroopam 2, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Ritu, Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, Oozham and Mammootty-starrers Pramani and Venicile Vyapari, among many others.

The upcoming movie has been titled Streetlights and the megastar is said to be appearing in yet another different character in the film, which the director calls a stylish entertainer. Apart from acting, Streetlights will also be bankrolled by Mammootty under home production banner Playhouse Pictures. It is expected to go on floors on March 24.

Meanwhile, the megastar is awaiting the release of his family action entertainer The Great Father, which is slated to hit the screens on March 30. The movie's promising character intro teasers have already taken the internet by storm.

Produced by August Cinema, co-owned by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Shaji Nadesan and Santhosh Sivan, The Great Father also stars Arya, Sneha and Baby Anikha in main roles.

Mammootty has also wrapped up the shooting of Ranjith's next titled Puthan Panam, which deals with the issue of black money in our society. Interestingly, the makers announced the project a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in an attempt to curb the flow of black money.

In the first-look poster of the movie, the megastar looks stylish and industry insiders have hinted that the film will be released on May 12.