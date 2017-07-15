Megastar Mammootty has joined hands with 7th Day director Shyamdhar in the upcoming family entertainer, and the versatile actor has now revealed the title poster of the flick -- Pullikkaran Staraa.

Reports suggest that Mammootty appears as a teachers training instructor K Rajakumaran, who has special skills to entertain the students by narrating simple incidents into interesting stories. The megastar is expected to garner positive comments for portraying the role in the movie. Meanwhile, earlier, rumours had it that the movie is likely to be named as Lalitham Sundaram or Oridathoru Rajakumaran.

Pullikkaran Staraa also stars Deepti Sati, Asha Sarath, Pearle Maaney, Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, among many others in significant roles, and a few days ago, photos from the sets were leaked online revealing the looks of the actors in the movie. The makers have revealed that the movie is scheduled to hit the screens as an Onam release in September.

Meanwhile, the megastar, who was last seen in Ranjith's directorial venture Puthan Panam that revolved around the subject demonetisation in India, had a handful of projects lined up for this year. He has been roped in to play lead roles in Ajai Vasudev's Masterpiece, in which he appears as a strict college professor. He also has Sethu's Kozhi Thankachan, a sequel of Vysakh's Rajadhiraja, movies by Jeethu Joseph and Sharrath Sandith, among others.

Check out the title poster of Pullikkaran Staraa here:

Here are the photos from the sets of Pullikkaran Staraa:

