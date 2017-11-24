Fans of megastar Mammootty are eagerly awaiting the release of his next movie Masterpiece, which is the directorial venture of Ajai Vasudev. Raising the expectations of the audience from the campus action thriller, the makers have officially released its teaser on November 23.

Mammootty portrays the role of an English professor by name Edward Livingstone in the movie and the teaser features the megastar in a stylish avatar in some fight sequences. Mukesh and Sunil Sukhada are also seen in it.

Also check: This is Mammootty's look in the Ajai Vasudev movie [PHOTOS]

The 45-second teaser has been garnering a tremendous response from the audience and is trending on the top spot on YouTube India, at the time of reporting. In less than 17 hours of hitting the cyberspace, the video has been viewed over 6.8 lakh times.

Though the teaser has impressed the fans of the versatile actor, its background score and music by Deepak Dev are not very impressive.

Masterpiece has an ensemble cast that comprises including Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, Gokul Suresh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Mahima Nambiar, Divya Pillai. Maqbool Salmaan, Arjun Nandhakumar, Saju Navodaya, Ganesh Kumar, Kailash, Nandu, Captain Raju, Thesni Khan, Lena, Megha Mathew and John Kaipallil.

Read more: This is how netizens reacted to Santhosh Pandit teaming up with Mammootty

Interestingly, the Mammootty-starrer also marks the debut of self-declared superstar Santhosh Pandit in a commercial Malayalam movie. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Idivettu Shamsu, who is the owner of the college canteen.

Masterpiece is the second movie of Ajai and Mammootty after the successful family action thriller Rajadhiraja, released in 2014. The upcoming movie has been slated to hit the screens as a Christmas release in December this year.

Watch the official teaser of Masterpiece here: