Soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Malayalam director Ranjith had announced his upcoming movie that deals with the issue of black money in society.

Also read: A look at Mammootty's year 2016

Titled Puthan Panam, the upcoming film stars Mammootty in the lead role. The megastar revealed his interesting look in the film, along with that of his co-stars Kottayam Nazeer, Mammukkoya and Suresh Krishna, via his Facebook page on January 3. Mammootty sports a peppy look, wearing a floral shirt, sun hat and sunglasses. It was earlier reported that the megastar will be seen speaking in Kasargode accent in the film.

"Wow Super Pic Mamokka," Dr-Sindhu Joy commented, while another social media user named Safeed Kummanam said, "Mammookka- Ranjith classic on the way." Also, the Polish fan of Malayalam movies, Bartosz Czarnotta, calls Mammootty the "Evergreen, ever-stylish Megastar."

Filmmaker Ranjith had earlier helmed the critically-acclaimed satirical movie, Indian Rupee, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Thilakan in the main roles. The film bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, and the Kerala State Best Film Award in 2011. Rumours had it that the upcoming movie will be a sequel to Indian Rupee. However, it is now understood that Puthan Panam will deal with the topic of black money in a different way. Co-produced by Ranjith, Abraham Mathew and Arun Narayanan, the Mammootty-starrer has been scheduled to hit the screens in March.

The Leela director had earlier teamed up with Mammootty in many movies, including Pranchiyettan and The Saint, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Black, and Prajapathi. Thus, expectations are high from the next outing of the Ranjith-Mammootty combination.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be next seen in Haneef Adeni's debut directorial venture, The Great Father, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in January 2017.

Here is the selfie shared by Mammootty from the shooting location of Puthan Panam: