Looks like it is a festival day for Keralites with the grand release of megastar Mammootty's most anticipated flick The Great Father (TGF) across Kerala on Thursday, March 30. The family action thriller has already raised the expectations of the audience with its teasers, which created quite a fan frenzy.

A record number of special fan-shows began at various screens all over the state since 8 am in an attempt to break all the existing opening day records at the Kerala box office. Cine-goers have been posting photos showing crowded theatres at different centres since Thursday morning on social media.

Audience response

The premiere shows started at 8 am.

The 32-second teaser video of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie Comrade in America has been screened along with TGF.

While the fans of Mammootty are all praise for the first half of The Great Father, some viewers comment that it is just an average film till the interval.

"Brilliant second half," a social media user tweets.

Malayalam box office

#TheGreatFather very gud 1st half with some brilliant performances Slowpaced but classy.2nd half will be the key with some real mass scenes. A brilliant second half, what a stylish movie. #mammukka is very stylish. Action sequences! Suspense works out very well

സെക്കന്റാഫ് കൊള്ളാം ??

Totally An Average One For Me ☺

Rating 3/5#TheGreatFather ? — #TheGreatFather (@muhmdshabad) March 30, 2017

MessiDona

#TheGreatFather Interval:Above avg First half.Not much going still mammooka and director able to present it very well .#TGF

CT

#TGF decent 1st half happening ..don't go with overexpectation

ABhiram Anil‏

#TheGreatFather Ist Half Over : Intense first half with highlighting a serious issue. Mammookka and Arya Awsome. Entertainng till Interval

@ashwin_ndm പടം ഫസ്റ്റ് ഹാഫ് കഴിഞ്ഞു

Till now jst an avg movie!!

I repeat #TheGreatFather frst half is jst avg — аshwiи (@ashwin_ndm) March 30, 2017

The Great Father 1st Half ?? https://t.co/m52vhdl7vH — Jishar Aboobacker (@MJishar) March 30, 2017

Moovipedia

Average 1st half ! Expecting a better second half #TheGreatFather

Pranav

Average..waiting for 2nd half

More about The Great Father

The Great Father, directed and written by debutant Haneef Adeni, stars Mammootty in the lead role as David Ninan opposite Sneha (Michelle David). The couple has a daughter Sara David (played by baby Anikha). The movie also has Tamil star Arya as police officer Andrews Eapen and Miya George as Merin. The makers have already given a glimpse of the characters played by Mammootty, Arya and Anikha, and the teaser videos have gone viral on social media.

The songs of The Great Father have been composed by Gopi Sunder, while Sushin Shyam has handled the background score. The big budget entertainer has been co-produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Shaji Nadesan and Santhosh Sivan under the banner of August Cinema.

