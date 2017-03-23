Conducting special first day shows for fans has always been a practice adopted for big-budget entertainers featuring superstars in Indian cinema, but when it comes to Mollywood, the trend started only in recent times. Now, megastar Mammootty's The Great Father, slated to hit the screens on March 30, is set to have a record number of fan shows in Kerala.

Also read: The Great Father teaser sets another record

As of now, the family action entertainer is expected to have special shows in as many as 80 screens throughout the state on the first day. However, the makers are yet to reveal the final list and more screens are expected to be added in the coming days. The huge number of special shows is sure to benefit the Mammootty-starrer in getting a good opening day business in Kerala.

The Great Father is also creating history by becoming the first Malayalam movie to have special screenings for fans in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra by Mas Melbourne, Friendz Entertainments, Popcorn Australia and IOZ Events. "Most awaited movie of the season "The Great Father" in Sydney @ Event Cinemas Liverpool on Friday March 31st 8.40pm and Saturday April 1st 6.15pm and 8.40pm (Sharp Start) [sic]," reads the Facebook post of Indian Movies Australia. Interestingly, unlike the trend of releasing Mollywood films at the overseas market a week or month after its Kerala release, The Great Father is hitting the theatres abroad on the next day itself.

The Great Father is one of the most anticipated movies in Malayalam, and its character intro teasers have become among the most viewed promo videos on social media. The movie, which also stars Sneha, Arya and Baby Anikha in the main roles, is the debut directorial venture of Haneef Adeni.

It has bagged U/A certificate from the regional censor board with a running time of two hours and 31 minutes. The big-budget entertainer has been bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Shaji Nadesan and Santhosh Sivan under the banner of August Cinema.

Check out the theatre list of special fan shows here: