Bilal John Kurishinkal is still one of the most iconic characters of megastar Mammootty. Fans consider Amal Neerad's 2007 action thriller Big B as a cult classic in Malayalam. Now, here is an exciting news for all the ardent fans of Big B.

Bilal will soon be back to the big screen. Yes! you heard it right. Amal Neerad has announced the sequel to the blockbuster movie and it has been titled Bilal.

"COMING SOON... BLOODY SOON!! [sic]," Amal posted while sharing the first look poster of Bilal featuring Mammootty.

"One of my all time greatest films. The definition of style in Malayalam cinema "Big B", is coming back !! I cannot wait for #Bilal to return ! [sic]," young star Dulquer Salmaan wrote while announcing the project on Facebook.

Bilal, which will hit the screens in 2018, is the production venture of Amal under the banner of Amal Neerad Productions.

Here's the first-look poster of Bilal:

When Big B became a cult classic

Big B, which released in 2007, was the unofficial remake of Hollywood crime thriller Four Brothers starring Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin and Garrett Hedlund.

But when the movie initially hit the theatres in Kerala, it didn't get much attention as the theme and filmmaking style was new for the audience in the state. However, it garnered a tremendous response from viewers after the DVD release and was soon tagged as a cult classic in Mollywood.

Big B had Nafisa Ali, Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Sumit Naval, Shereveer Vakil, Pasupathy and Vijayaraghavan in imporantant roles.