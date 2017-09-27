Malayalam actress Anna Rajan, who was heavily criticised by fans of Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan, is finally relieved.

The actress, who is popularly known as Lichi — after the character she played in Angamaly Diaries — was consoled by none other than the megastar after she was abused by his fans, who couldn't see their role model playing an aged person on screen.

The Velipadinte Pusthakam actress took to social media to share the happiness on receiving a call from Mammootty himself.

"Mammookka called me! The confidence he gave is more than enough for me to face all situations in life. I came on Facebook Live yesterday as I was too upset over the way facts were twisted by some people. But today I am happy and relaxed after speaking to Mammookka [translated from Malayalam]," Anna wrote on her social media page.

"I was frightened to call Mammookka, and receiving a call from him and talking for some time feels like a dream. I was actually called to pair up with Mammookka after Angamaly Diaries. But I became part of Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam only because its shooting got delayed. I hope I can soon share screenspace with Mammookka. I thank Mammoooka for calling to console me though I am just two movies old," Lichi added.

It all started after Anna attended a television programme in which she was asked a tricky question on who she wishes to be paired with if Mammootty and Dulquer come together in a movie.

Though she gave a diplomatic answer by saying let Dulquer be the hero and Mammooka be his father, and vice-versa in the next, it didn't go down well with ardent fans of the megastar.

After they abused and created memes on the actress, a few websites also twisted the facts to defame her. Anna decided to interact with her followers on Facebook, but the upset actress broke down in tears and ended up apologising to fans of Mammootty and Dulquer.

Though Mammootty has stepped in to console Anna, it's high time he speaks to his fans to deter them from bullying people in the name of fandom.

Read the full Facebook post of Anna Rajan:

