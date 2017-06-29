Mohanlal and Mammootty, the big M's of Mollywood, share a good relationship but their fans have always remained rivals. But on Wednesday, two selfies of the superstars have gone viral after they shared the photos on their social media pages.

Mohanlal and Mammootty, who are the vice president and general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), respectively, clicked selfies when they met to attend the executive meeting of the association. The meeting was held on June 28, a day before the annual 23rd general body meeting of the association at Crowne Plaza in Kochi.

Mohanlal shared the selfie taken by Mammootty on his Facebook page with the caption: "with Mammukka :)" and was liked by over 1.3 lakh users and shared by over 8,022 fans within 18 hours. Meanwhile, the photo shared by Mammootty with the caption "With Lal :)" is liked by 88,000 users, while 4,409 people have shared it on FB, at the time of reporting.

However, the back-to-back selfies of the actors have invited many funny memes on social media. Trollers have taken a dig at the actors for spending fun time together, at a time when one of their colleagues, Dileep was being questioned by police officials for over 13 hours in connection with the South Indian actress' kidnap case. Even Aju Varghese is not spared for commenting on the viral social media posts of the big M's.

Brothers trying to learn how to click selfie in a new phone bought by father

