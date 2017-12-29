Mammootty has broken the silence spell over Kasaba misogyny row after his fans unleashed a severe cyber attack on Parvathy. Earlier, comments demanding Mammootty's response to the ongoing Kasaba controversy had surfaced on social media. Some users even criticised the superstar for his cryptic silence.

In a conversation with an online portal, Mammootty slammed the cyber bullies for attacking Parvathy in his name.

The actor also revealed that he had discussed the matter with Parvathy at the onset of the controversy itself and consoled Parvathy by pointing at the dangerous trend of dragging celebrities into unnecessary deadlocks.

Mammootty emphasised the need to keep the freedom of opinion alive since it is as important as the freedom of expression.

He also added that he couldn't follow the developments closely as he was on a foreign trip and very busy with his engagements.

When asked about the self-proclaimed online fan brigade, he rejected them openly and asserted that he hadn't entrusted anyone to respond or defend him on any issues.

The superstar's reaction came after a series of chaotic exchange of words between the two sides, the one that supports Parvathy, and the bullies posing as die-hard Mammootty fans.

On the basis of a complaint registers by Parvathy after she had started receiving rape threats, two youngsters arrested so far. The authorities hint that more arrests are imminent and more than a hundred people are under the close observation of the cyber cell.

Earlier, prominent personalities like Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas, Minister AK Balan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stepped into the arena to extend their support to Parvathy.

As the issue grows out of the social media and the authorities start zeroing in on the bullies, there is a considerable decline in the pouring memes and derogatory remarks against Parvathy.

The award-winning actress became a target of social media memes and open threats for her comments she made against the blatant misogyny in the Mammootty flick, Kasaba, at the International Film Festival of Kerala. A group of people claiming themselves as Mammootty fans took offence of her comments and unleashed a relentless cyber war on Parvathy.