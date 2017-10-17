For Malayalam actor Mammootty, stepping into the shoes of any character is a cakewalk and after mesmerising his fans by portraying historical roles in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Pazhassi Raja, the megastar will soon be back to big screens in yet another period drama.

On Monday, October 16, Mammootty announced the upcoming historical film, which narrates the story of the legendary Chaaverukal of Valluvanadu.

Calling it the biggest film in his acting career, the megastar claims that it has an outstanding screenplay by debutant filmmaker Sajeev Pillai, who has spent almost 12 years to script the movie.

Set in the late 17th century, the movie has been tiled Maamaankam and is said to be based on the popular Maamaankam festival that was celebrated on the banks of Bharathappuzha once in 12 years. Mammootty is expected to play the role of one of the warriors, who compete in the festival with his group of soldiers to establish power.

In his recent Facebook post, Mammootty also thanked Navodaya Films for allowing the makers to use the title of the 1979 film starring Prem Nazir and Jayan, directed and produced by Navodaya Appachan.

Apart from Mammootty, the upcoming movie will have an ensemble cast and internationally famed technicians. The big budget entertainer will be bankrolled by Venu Kunnampilly under the banner of Kavya Films.

The production house had earlier announced on venturing to the entertainment industry with RS Vimal's most-anticipated historical movie Karnan, starring young actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, unconfirmed reports state that the mega-budget entertainer has been apparently shelved due to the busy schedule of the young star.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has a handful of projects lined up for the year including, Masterpiece, Streetlights, Parole, CBI 5 and an untitled Nadirshah directorial. He is currently busy with the shooting of Gireesh Damodar's upcoming movie Uncle in Wayanad.

